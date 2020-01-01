NEWS Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons dies aged 92 Newsdesk Share with :





The singer - who was an original member of The Four Seasons - passed away in Las Vegas from coronavirus complications.



'Casino star Alfredo Nittoli shared on Facebook: "My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night with deep regret. I am writing this sitting in his living room. I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey."



During his time in the band, Tommy was a baritone vocalist as well as lead guitarist in the group.



Releasing an official statement on Frankie Valli's social media accounts, they shared: "It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him. - Frankie Valli & Bob Gaudio (sic)"



Bobby Valli, the brother of Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, also paid tribute to the late singer.



He wrote: "MUSIC LEGEND! (ORIGINAL JERSEY BOY) TOMMY DEVITO (R.I.P.) ... YOU WERE LOVED AND WILL BE MISSED. (sic)"



And fans also rushed to social media to pay tribute to Tommy.



One wrote on Twitter: "songs of my childhood still in my memory! So many hits had they!! (sic)"



Whilst another added: "The music industry lost a legend today. #tommydevito, original founding member of The Four Seasons and #TheJerseyBoys passed away today. This is Tommy with my father and Joe Pesci. The 3 of them were great friends. RIP Tommy D (sic)"



A third shared: "just found out that Four Seasons baritone Tommy DeVito passed away yesterday at the age of 92, after having contracted #COVID19. one of my favourite pop groups growing up. sending love to his family and @frankievalli (sic)"