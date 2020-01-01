Cardi B slams rumours estranged husband Offset got another woman pregnant

Cardi B has fired back at rumours suggesting that she's divorcing Offset after the Migos star got another woman pregnant.

The WAP hitmaker filed documents last week to end her three-year marriage to the rapper, with a hearing set for 4 November - and during an Instagram Live stream on Monday, she put to bed rumours surrounding the separation.

Responding to speculation that Offset potentially got another woman pregnant, she insisted: "People were just flooding me with... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s**t came from. Ain't that about a b**ch.

"That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me."

The mum-of-one, who shares daughter Kulture, two, with Offset, continued: "I want to address another bulls**t that I heard. Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f**king dollars?"

"They're like, 'I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called Me Gusta out'," she mused. "First, of all, Me Gusta is not even my record, it's Anitta's record. So I'm not even getting a huge piece of the song.

"I get along with his mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f**king followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f**king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"

Over the weekend, Cardi took to Instagram to tell fans she "doesn't really need" their support amid her divorce because she's "not shed one tear" over the split.