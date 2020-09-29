NEWS Alicia Keys unveils her new lifestyle brand Newsdesk Share with :





On the heels of releasing her new critically acclaimed album ‘ALICIA,’ 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author, Alicia Keys, today unveiled Keys Soulcare: a groundbreaking new lifestyle brand with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF). The collection aims to share the soul of self care and skin care through content, conversation and community.



The Keys Soulcare experience begins today across social media at @keyssoulcare, and expands on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with the launch of keyssoulcare.com, a rich editorial site, and a fresh weekly email newsletter. There will be a holiday product ritual preview in December 2020, followed by a full collection launch planned for early 2021, featuring a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products, slated to include skincare, bodycare, aircare and more.



“We are so proud to partner with Alicia, as we share the same core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and a deeper view of beauty,” said Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We look forward to leveraging our capabilities and track record of success as we take this next step in our transformation to a multi-brand portfolio.”



As with her recent book, More Myself: A Journey, and her new album, ALICIA, Keys Soulcare is part of Alicia’s own journey from self-censorship to full expression and brings forward many of the ways she has learned to nurture herself, live boldly and connect more deeply with others.



The artist shared: “We're so busy all the time that I don't think we create these small rituals for ourselves. Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s soulcare.”



According to Alicia, there are four “Keys to Soulcare” — Body, Spirit, Mind and Connection — which represent our physical, spiritual, mental and social selves, and work together to unlock our inner light so that we can be more radiant. Based on Alicia’s belief in the power of our collective action, she is calling on a community of “lightworkers” — individuals who collectively use their voices and platforms to spread light and positivity, such as healer/creative Emilia Ortiz, Orenda Tribe founder Amy Yeung, and Mama Medicine founder Deborah Hanekamp.



“Keys open doors and this is another beautiful door that we get to walk through together,” shares Alicia Keys.



The Keys Soulcare content site and weekly email newsletter will feature original and co-created content, including stories, tips, and inspiration across each of the four keys and highlight a range of diverse lightworkers. Some of the initial topics will include: “Alicia on What Beauty Means to Me,” “Artist Ming Smith on Aligning Path & Passion,” and “Listening to Your Own Narrative.”



“The first time we met Alicia, we knew that we were creating something that transcended skincare. Her powerful words and her passion for taking care of the whole self, inspired us to create a rich, soulful content experience along with serious skincare,” adds Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and President, Keys Soulcare. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to connect with consumers in deeper, more meaningful ways.”



Through the combination of content and product offerings, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The first ritual — including a signature sage and oat milk candle and two yet-to-be-revealed skincare products — will preview for holiday 2020, with the full initial skincare collection planned for launch early 2021, on keyssoulcare.com and with select retailers. Additional collections and rituals are anticipated to follow later next year.



Based on Alicia’s own skincare experiences and desire for truly efficacious formulas and soul-nourishing rituals, the products have been carefully developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D., co-founder of clean beauty pioneer W3LL People, part of the e.l.f. Beauty family of brands. Based in Austin, TX, Dr. Snyder is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical dermatology as well as skin rejuvenation and care to help people achieving their best skin.



In line with Alicia’s passion for lifting up others and e.l.f. Beauty’s purpose, Keys Soulcare will donate a portion of profits to non-profit organizations, to be announced soon.



To learn more and be the first to receive fresh soulcare every week in your inbox, visit www.keyssoulcare.com and @keyssoulcare