Cat Stevens has gotten used to doing Zoom concerts from his living room

The 72-year-old music legend - who re-recorded 'Tea For The Tillerman' to mark its 50th anniversary this year - has admitted he's enjoyed performing for his fans from the comfort of his home amid the coronavirus pandemic.



However, he's looking forward to next year when he hopes to put on some "scaled-back" gigs to coincide with the release of his upcoming autobiography.



Appearing on the UK's early morning show, 'Lorraine', on Tuesday (22.09.20), Yusuf admitted: "Lockdown changed everything.



"But I'm getting used to Zooming, to be honest, It's very comfortable to sit in your own kitchen or living room and put on a concert.



"No. We will probably go out and do something when everything is clear and perhaps it will be scaled-down a little bit.



"But I've also got a few projects in the pipeline; like my autobiography.

"It might be a combination of 'Tillerman' and my autobiography."



In the meantime, the 'Father and Son' hitmaker was recently confirmed to take part in Peace One Day.

Yusuf and Jesse Royal, 31, will be contributing to Peace One Day's Live Global Digital Experience on September 21, which is also the UN International Day of Peace.



The event - which is produced by Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley and will be broadcast live across the world - will mark his third contribution to Peace One Day, having previously performed in 2007 and 2011.



He said: "This year will be remembered for many things. Through world disasters and trials we come closer and share the same feelings of pain and concern. We can turn that connection into positive action if we wanted. It has never been more vital for the world to come together on global issues.



"I feel that Peacetrain rolling again with Peace One Day's Live Global Digital Experience. It is a chance to jump on board and support the vision of peace. Join me this #PeaceDay."