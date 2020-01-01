Kelly Clarkson's kids love break-up track

Kelly Clarkson has reported that her kids love a new track that's all about her marriage split.

The Since U Been Gone singer has admitted many of the tracks on her yet to be released new album are inspired by her break-up with Brandon Blackstock and their subsequent divorce - and their two young children, River and Remington, have really caught on to one tune.

"There's one (song) that my kids sing in the car... and I'm just like, 'This is weird'," Clarkson told Sunday Today.

"Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along," she said bemusedly, adding: "They're four and six, and so that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is."

Kelly insisted she won't be talking about the marriage split - to protect her kids - but all the clues are there in the lyrics if fans dig deep enough.

Calling the album "the most personal one" to date, she explained: "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience, from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now. It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest."

Clarkson and Blackstock wed in 2013. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles back in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.