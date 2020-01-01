Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter tests positive for COVID, family is quarantining

Sharon Osbourne was forced to sit out a planned studio return to her TV show The Talk on Monday because she's in quarantine.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager was a no-show on set and had to link up with her co-hosts virtually, and explained that her granddaughter had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it, and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID," Osbourne explained.

Of her grandchild, she assured the show's viewers: "She's OK; she's doing good."

Sharon went on to confirm it was her son Jack Osbourne's daughter Minnie who had contracted the virus, noting that no one else in the family has it.

"Her daddy doesn't have it, her mommy doesn't have it, her sisters don't," Sharon said.

Elaborating that the child caught COVID-19 from someone who works for Jack, Sharon commented: "it just goes to show you - she's three years of age - that children can get COVID."

Osbourne revealed she has another week of quarantining before she can return to shoot The Talk.

"I don't have it," she clarified, adding: "I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe."