Dr. Dre's estranged wife accused of 'decimating' company account

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has been accused of "decimating" the bank account of a recording studio company she owns with the rapper.

Young filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June after 24 years of marriage.

Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row, with a letter fired off to Young by the attorneys at Record One recording studio - which the exes founded in 2015 - the latest in the divorce battle.

According to the letter, obtained by TMZ.com, Young is accused of "decimating" the company's bank account last month by taking out $363,571 (£283,638).

The claim was reportedly backed up by a copy of a cheque allegedly written by Young to herself, which was attached to the letter by attorney Ed McPherson.

The letter accuses Young of "blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds", while also allegedly breaching her fiduciary duties.

If she doesn't return the cash by 29 September, Young can expect Dre and Larry Chatman, who is also listed as one of the officers of the company that owns Record One, to file a lawsuit against her.

In response to the letter, Young's lawyer Bryan Freedman referenced her recent claims that Dre secretly transferred valuable assets to himself, as he told TMZ: "This is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to try to change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of community property to which she is entitled.

"There is no question that Nicole had both the legal right to have taken this action and Andre's team is well aware of this fact. Any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic."