NEWS Anitta: 'Being a young woman is hard, they're always judging you and it's not like this for men'





Following the release of new single ‘Me Gusta’ feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers, Brazilian sensation Anitta covers Fault Magazine.



The superstar has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music, in this interview discussing her new tunes, taking it international and being proudly outspoken. Led by ‘Me Gusta’, the biggest ever female popstar to come from Brazil is ready to bring her culture worldwide.



On new song ‘Me Gusta’ (ft. Cardi B & Myke Towers)…

“The song is about powerful women. It talks about how I love women who are themselves, who dance and do whatever they want to do. It’s a mix of people too on the track - one from the US, another from the Latin world/Columbia and another from Brazil, so it’s a big cultural mix. The video was recorded at the same place Michael Jackson recorded ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us”. It has a very big message behind it.”



On going international and bringing her Brazilian culture to the world…

“I like to bring my Brazilian culture always when I’m working because I think it’s part of who I am! It makes sense, and explains why I’m doing this, why I’m going international. I want to bring my Brazilian culture to the world. So when we get to the studio or design how the music video is going to be, we always try to make Brazilian flavour on it. Even if I’m singing in Spanish or English, we always try to bring Brazil somehow… I think it’s important for my country to feel represented when I’m doing something.”



On using criticism as motivation…

“I hate it so much, when people come to me with this prejudice, criticism or ideas of something that makes no sense, or they feel like we’re completely not personable in how we are speaking. It motivates me to educate people on accepting the differences. Accepting that people have different tastes, people are different from each other… I’d love to be part of history. That’s why I like to be… not problematic… but to bring subjects for people to talk about, that makes them think.”



On being wholly herself…

“I’m very honest about who I am and I’m always myself. And I don’t think people can accept the truth so much. So for me the most difficult thing is to make people understand my way of being, which is pretty different from others. Prejudice is a big issue. Being a young woman is hard, they’re always judging you and it’s not like this for men.”