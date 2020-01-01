NEWS Noel Gallagher hits out at the sexualisation of female artists Newsdesk Share with :





The former Oasis guitarist has slammed 'Midnight Sky’ hitmaker Miley Cyrus’ recent performance of her hit song for the MTV Video Music Awards last month, in which she performed on top of a giant disco wrecking ball.



Noel said his son Sonny, nine, pointed out to his dad that there was a lot of focus on Miley's legs.



And the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker believes America is to blame for women being sexualised.



According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel bemoaned: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs.'



"Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.



"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."



Noel's critic of Miley's performance comes after the singer claimed members of the awards ceremony's production team made sexist comments before her performance.



The 27-year-old pop star opened up about her experience singing her new track and insisted her lighting requests weren't met with the best reaction.



She said: "I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light.



"Beauty light is always used on women. And I said turn the f****** lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off. I want this red lighting.



"They said, 'OK, OK ― we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' 'cause like, that's what I want.

"And then something that I was doing ― something that I can't say ― for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You know you wanted to be treated like a guy and lit like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.'"