Cardi B launches daughter's Instagram page

Cardi B has launched an Instagram account for her two-year-old daughter Kulture and she has become an overnight social media sensation.

Just days after filing for divorce from little Kulture's daddy, rapper Offset, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced she had set up the page on Saturday.

"Follow @Kulturekiari new IG... soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up (sic)," Cardi wrote beneath a picture of her little girl.

"Me & my mommy... My mom was annoying me but it's ok cause I look cute," read the caption under one of the first videos, which showed Cardi and Kulture walking through a car park in matching high-fashion looks.

The page, which is already verified, also features photos of the youngster posing in designer clothes and a number of videos, including one of her scrolling through her Instagram page.

"On my Instagram making sure my mommy don't post nothing embarrassing on my page .OMG!" the caption read.

The account was an instant hit, picking up over half a million followers in less than 24 hours. The bio of the page reads, "Hey buddies, Kulture official page... I like everything pink... Spoiled. This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib."

The WAP rapper filed documents last week to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for 4 November, and she recently told her followers she was coping well.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi shared. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."