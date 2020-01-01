Jennifer Lopez to headline Latin Music Week with Maluma chat

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are teaming up to quiz each other about their lives and careers as part of Billboard's Latin Music Week.

The collaborators will talk candidly about their backgrounds, their music, and how Latinos are changing the landscape in both Hollywood and the music industry.

They will also discuss their upcoming film, Marry Me, in which they play music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian, who are about to get married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead. The movie, which also stars Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman, will feature original songs from both singers and be released in February.

The highly-anticipated Q&A has been added to a line-up of online chats that will bring the likes of Rosalia and Pharrell Williams, J Balvin and Deepak Chopra, and Carlos Vives and Gustavo Dudamel together.

The talks will take place virtually during Latin Music Week, a three-day experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment which takes place between 20 and 23 October.

Latin Music Week will also feature the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on 21 October.