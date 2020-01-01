Fitness and food obsession made Melanie C ill at the height of Spice Girls success

Melanie C has shared that she became seriously ill as her Spice Girls fame took off and she fought to stay thin.

The pop star, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, revealed she developed an eating disorder and an unhealthy obsession with fitness as she became a big star.

Admitting her mental and physical health woes inspired her new song, Who I Am, Mel confessed the start of her career was an uneasy time for her.

"I started exercising obsessively, I stopped eating properly, and I began to become very, very ill," she told Stellar magazine.

Explaining that she sought medical assistance, Mel went on: "I was really worried for my sanity. I was binge-eating, as well. I went to my doctor, and he said to me, 'The first thing you need to address is your depression', and I never thought for one second that I could be depressed."

The realisation helped the singer get the medication and help she needed.

"I've come to realise that I shouldn't regret anything. I should be proud because I survived that and that's what compels me to share it with people," she said, revealing that she got herself back on track with therapy and acupuncture.