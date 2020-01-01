Cardi B has 'not shed one tear' over Offset divorce

Cardi B wants fans to know she "doesn't really need" their support amid her divorce from rapper Offset because she's "not shed one tear".

The WAP hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for 4 November - and during an Instagram Live stream, the star took a moment to update fans on her wellbeing.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi shared. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

She also explained why she’s not as sad about her break up this time around.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating,” Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture, two, with Offset explained. “I’m seeing people (saying) ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**k complete lie.”

The Kream star then revealed the biggest reason for her and Offset‘s split, telling her followers: “I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.

“When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

In her legal filing, Cardi is asking for legal and primary physical custody of their daughter Kulture, and wants Offset to pay child support for the tot. She states via her lawyer that the marriage is "irretrievably broken," adding that the former couple is currently separated, the papers go on to add that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation".

According to the paperwork, the divorce is "contested", with Cardi listed as the plaintiff and Offset the defendant. However, the Bodak Yellow rapper ultimately hopes it will be "settled by agreement of the parties".