NEWS Steps feared being slammed for 'insensitive' song title Newsdesk Share with :





Steps worried they'd be slammed for being "insensitive" with the title of their new single.



The quintet - which includes Ian 'H' Watkins, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee - staged a "massive discussion" around their comeback track 'What The Future Holds' because they were concerned people would think they had "taken advantage" of the current climate amid the coronavirus crisis.



Faye told new! magazine: "We actually had a big meeting, a massive discussion, asking if it was insensitive to put out a song with the title 'What The Future Holds', knowing the uncertainty of what's going on right now.



"Half of us wanted to continue with it, half of us didn't, but ultimately we decided everyone needs a bit of hope and happiness and so we decided to go ahead."



Claire added: "We'd hate for anyone to think we'd taken advantage of a bad situation to release a song with a title like that."



The record was actually delayed for some time because of the pandemic.



Faye admitted: "We were just about to announce it and then Covid happened and it all stopped in its tracks."



The group first heard the song some time ago when their 'Tears on the Dancefloor' tour was coming to an end - and knew instantly it would kick off the next chapter in their career.



Claire said: "Even during out last reunion we were discussing what the next chapter would be. We were then played 'What The Future Holds' and it clicked instantly.



"We knew the minute we heard the song that we were back on the rollercoaster. We recorded it well over a year ago. In fact, we chose the songs for the album a long time ago.



"We finished the 'Tears On The Dancefloor' campaign in 2018 but we knew we'd be back."