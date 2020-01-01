NEWS Billie Eilish hits out at irresponsible pandemic party-goers Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish has lambasted irresponsible youths who are refusing to stop partying amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 18-year-old Bad Guy singer is shaming those who have not been taking the deadly disease seriously in an angry Instagram post, noting she has strictly followed self-quarantining protocols since COVID-19 reached America in March.



"Funny how I haven't hugged my best friends in six months and y'all are out here partying. Funny," the star wrote on her Instagram Story.



This isn't the first time Billie has attacked young fans and followers for partying amid the pandemic - the Grammy winner took to social media in April and called for personal responsibility.



"I've seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it's really irresponsible," she shared at the time.



"Please take responsibility for your endurance of this," she urged.



Billie and Finneas, her brother and musical collaborator are so serious about self-quarantining and social distancing protocols, they have decided not to release her sophomore album until people can safely party together in person again.



"Billie's album, and my album, they won't be a bummer COVID record," Finneas told Australia's Herald-Sun newspaper.



"I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It's the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone's out dancing in the streets to," she envisioned.