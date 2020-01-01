NEWS Kanye West worries fans with early morning tweet-and-delete about murder fears Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West's fans have expressed concern for the rapper's mental health after he tweeted and deleted a disturbing message to his eldest daughter North.



The Stronger hitmaker, who recently confessed he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their firstborn while speaking at a political rally in South Carolina, tweeted recently about being murdered, and claiming people are threatening to take North out of his life.



"NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON'T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN (sic)," he wrote on Friday.



He added: "WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."

Kanye also shared a photo of North.



The rapper quickly deleted the post, but not before fans and followers had checked it out, expressing their concern for the star's wellbeing.



"You need help from doctors, family and friends," one wrote, urging: "this is not going to end well without that."



"He needs help ya'll. Real Help. Stop feeding into this," another devotee remarked.

After a string of bizarre incidents in July, Kim Kardashian jumped on social media and suggested her husband was experiencing a bipolar episode.



The post to North came just days after Twitter footage of West urinating on a Grammy Award landed him a 24-hour ban from the micro-blogging site.



This week he has also raged about music industry injustices on Twitter as he fights to buy back his master recordings from Sony, pledging not to release new music while he remains tied to the label.