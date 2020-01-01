NEWS The Jonas Brothers' memoir to be pulled from release Newsdesk Share with :





The Jonas Brothers are reportedly set to abandon plans to release their memoir next month.



The book detailing the rise of Kevin, Nick and Joe as a sibling trio was originally due for release last November, but was delayed until May, and then October.



According to British newspaper The Sun, the tome, penned with The Dirt writer Neil Strauss, may now never see the light of day, despite the brothers saying as recently as July they were still working to "perfect" their autobiography.



A source told the tabloid: "The book is still online for pre-order but the publishers have been told it has been cancelled, that it's not going to be released.



"A lot of time went into it but none of them could agree on how it should look or what should and shouldn't be included. They had a writer working with them and had poured their hearts out on the pages, but it's been plagued with issues.



"There are people in the team who would like to get the book off the ground at some point. But as far as the publishers are concerned, it's not happening any more."



Representatives of their publishers, Macmillan, did not respond to a request for comment.



The brothers reunited in 2019, six years after they split, but touring plans and a follow-up to comeback album Happiness Begins has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Announcing the book in a press release last year Joe said: "We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful.



"From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."