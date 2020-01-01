NEWS The Jonas Brothers ditch plans to release their memoir Newsdesk Share with :





The Jonas Brothers have reportedly ditched their plans to release their memoir, 'Blood: A Memoir By The Jonas Brothers'.



The 'Sucker' trio - comprising siblings Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas - were originally set to publish the tell-all tome last November, but it was moved to May this year, before being pushed back once again to October.



However, an insider has claimed the autobiography chronicling their rise to superstardom has now been scrapped altogether.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The book is still online for pre-order but the publishers have been told it has been cancelled, that it’s not going to be released.



“A lot of time went into it but none of them could agree on how it should look or what should and shouldn’t be included.



“They had a writer working with them and had poured their hearts out on the pages, but it’s been plagued with issues.



“There are people in the team who would like to get the book off the ground at some point.



“But as far as the publishers are concerned, it’s not happening any more.”



In July, the band announced they had postponed its release indefinitely because they want to get it "perfect" first.

In a Twitter statement, they told fans: "It’s important to us that our memoir 'BLOOD' is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story. "We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info."



Speaking about the book last May, Joe said: “We’re three brothers from New Jersey and we were not supposed to be successful.



“From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened — or lasted as long as it did.



“Yet here we are . . . ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had.”