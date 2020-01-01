NEWS Young M.A.: 'I want to send my prayers and my condolences to Chadwick Boseman' Newsdesk Share with :





Young M.A. pays respects to the late Chadwick Boseman on the latest episode of Me Always Radio on Apple Music 1. She also discusses the truth about showering and gives advice on sneaky link-ups.



Young M.A. speaks on the passing of Chadwick Boseman



This is just real life-ish man, we humble, we chill. We just talk about real-life topics man, let’s just get straight into it because this is a sad situation. It’s just something I have to speak about because I want to send my love, I want to send my prayers and my condolences to Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther man. 2020 has been a freaking hectic year what are the freakin odds bro?! We lost a legend that we just received. It’s just crazy! Kids and everything [looked up to him], I just don’t understand it man. It just doesn’t make sense to me. I don't think it makes sense to anybody.



Unfortunately he was dealing with this unfortunate situation, I don’t even like to say the word because the word is so cancerous. I lost my grandfather to that freaking evil disease. It’s just a traumatic situation to even be speaking on, but I just want to send my love again and my condolences to his family. Anybody that just looked up to him, including me, it’s just sad. That movie [Black Panther] definitely inspired the world and inspired a lot of kids. It just brung our people into a whole other enlightenment of embracement and encouragement and uplifting and to lose that so soon... I just want to admire his uplifting moments and his positive moments that just inspired so many people. We just gonna embrace the life of him when he was here, and the movie itself. Rest in peace [let’s keep it Black Power], of course man, Wakanda forever.