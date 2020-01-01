NEWS Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion make it three weeks at Number 1 with WAP Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion reigning chart-topper WAP holds on against fierce competition to make it three weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, as Mood by 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior begins to close the gap.



The track notched up another 60,000 chart sales this week – including 7.9 million streams - to cross the finish line, just 1,350 chart sales ahead of Mood, which holds at Number 2 for a second week.



Paul Woolford earns his first UK Top 5 with Diplo collaboration Looking For Me ft. Kareen Lomax, climbing three to Number 5, while Jason Derulo climbs two places to 9 claim his fifteenth Top 10 hit with Take You Dancing.



Up two at Number 12, Clean Bandit and Mabel edge closer to the Top 10 with Tick Tock ft. 24kGoldn, just ahead of the week’s highest new entry at Number 14, Loose by S1mba ft. KSI. It’s S1mba’s highest opening week to date and second Top 20 hit, following his breakout track Rover which reached Number 3 earlier this year.



Lemonade by collective Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav soars 20 places to Number 16, the highest climber of the week, and Dermot Kennedy earns his second Top 20 single with Giants, which lifts four spots to Number 18.



Finally, US rapper Saweetie makes her UK Top 40 debut with Tap In, climbing two spots to Number 39.