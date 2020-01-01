NEWS Doves debut at Number 1 with comeback album The Universal Want Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Doves, who land straight in at Number 1 with their comeback album The Universal Want on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The Manchester rock band’s first studio album in 11 years cruises into the top spot, following in the footsteps of Doves’ previous chart-topping albums The Last Broadcast (2002) and Some Cities (2005).



Celebrating the news, Doves tell OfficialCharts.com: “What can we say? We’re floored by the amazing reception to the new album. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years and for making the wait for this one so worthwhile.”



Meanwhile, the posthumous debut album from Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon continues to perform well on streaming, back up one place to Number 2 for its 11th week in the Top 10.



Two more new releases debut in this week’s Top 10. Manchester band Everything Everything claim their fourth Top 10 with Re-Animator at Number 4, and rock icon Marilyn Manson opens at Number 7 with We Are Chaos, his sixth top flight record.



US rock band The Flaming Lips are new at Number 17 with their 16th album American Head and further down, London singer-songwriter Roachford returns to the Top 40 for the first time in 23 years, opening at Number 31 with his latest record Twice In A Lifetime.