Sam Smith announces new album 'love goes'

The 'How Do You Sleep?' singer delayed the release of their third studio album due to the coronavirus pandemic and decided to change the name of the LP from 'To Die For', because they were uncomfortable having the word "die" in the name amid the global health crisis.



Now, the Grammy-winner has confirmed the new title for their follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill Of It All' and shared the lead single, 'Diamonds'.



Sam admitted they found making the record - which is released on October 30 - "so magical and therapeutic".



They said: "The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically.



"Every time I went to the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN."



"My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures.



"No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing."



The 'Latch' hitmaker previously revealed their new LP "explores their queerness".



They said: "It's really deep into exploring my gender, exploring my queerness. I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself. I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends. I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: 'What do you want to say?'"