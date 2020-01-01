NEWS Miranda Lambert enjoys the 'joy' of music amid the pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Miranda Lambert has used music to bring her "comfort and joy" throughout quarantine.



The 36-year-old country singer opened up about how listening to a "ton" of songs has helped her through the unsettling times amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards pre-show, she said: "I definitely have used music to bring me comfort and joy throughout quarantine and all the things going on in the world.

"I didn't start writing for a long time.



"But I did listen to a ton of new music. It just shows you that people need that to comfort them and feel united even though we're not together, we can listen to the same records and talk about it as it kind of feels like we listen together."



Miranda's 'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' performance, which featured Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, was crowned Music Event of the Year at the ceremony on Wednesday night (16.09.20),



And she revealed that she’s had Caylee's latest record, 'If It Wasn't You', on repeat.



Miranda has been open about her anxiety struggles during the pandemic, but when she "processed" the fact she won't be touring or jetting around the world to plays shows for the foreseeable, she actually felt a sense of relief.



She said: "For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home.

"Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."



The musician has been enjoying spending time at home on her farm with husband Brendan McLoughlin and has been penning new music.



She wrote on Instagram recently: "I have written a few songs for the first time in a year. And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (such a fan girl of B&D)."