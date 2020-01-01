NEWS Miley Cyrus: 'It’s a spiritual release when you let go of your hair' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus joined Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast where spoke to us about her new single Midnight Sky and gave Perri some advice for long distance relationships.



Speaking about her new single “My fans have really been wanting a record…and I think all of us are just trying to adjust to what this and what this new normal is…and it felt like this song was enough about me personally, but then again just, kind of, felt really good and I thought people could all take their own piece of the song and make it relate to their lives. It was personal enough and still open enough that people could translate it into whatever they’re going through.”



She continued “Things don’t feel normal right now, but one thing that does always, kind of, brings some normalcy is I think pop culture. That’s why I tried to make a video that was really pop culture driven, you know, in a way so much is so heavy right now. There’s so many adjustments, there’s so many, but by just putting out a pop song that relates to my life, but also has these visuals where I’m just rolling around in some bubblegum and saying, hey, all is well. I’m naked and doing something weird. 2020 has been a total wash, but all is, kind of, normal in a way.”



On deciding to cut her hair “For me and my, my hair, in some cultures, you know, it’s, kind of, a spiritual release when you let go of your hair, when you shave your head or it’s, kind of, like this cleansing.”



She then gave some advice to Perri on how to cope with a long distance relationship “You have to Facetime ‘cause I’m not saying you’re, like, getting catfished. But, I get paranoid with this stuff. I watched, like, I watch all the worst shows of how dating goes awry ‘cause I’ve had my, my own experiences with some relationships. So, I watch all that stuff. You gotta Facetime. When people fall off and all of a sudden can’t Facetime, that’s where, that’s where you gotta be worried. Does she flip the camera where you can see the surroundings, that everything lines up?



