Taylor Swift's stalker sentenced to 30 months jail time

Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Texas native Eric Swarbrick pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening emails to the singer's former label Big Machine Records.

According to legal papers, he sent over 40 letters and emails, which became increasingly violent and sexual.

He also drove to Nashville, Tennessee to personally deliver letters and he was arrested after staff found him wandering the halls of the record label.

Swarbrick continued to contact Big Machine Records upon his release, telling label boss Scott Borchetta he was going to rape and kill Swift.

A federal judge in Nashville sentenced Swarbrick on Wednesday.

Taylor didn't let the drama get her down though, and performed her new song Betty at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

The event, hosted by Keith Urban and a mix of live, virtual and pre-taped segments, was held Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. It was Taylor's first appearance at the annual awards bash since 2015, when she took home the prestigious Milestone Award, which honours artists who have made an impact in country music.