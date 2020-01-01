NEWS Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West has been temporarily blocked from Twitter after sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.



The Stronger rapper is no stranger to hitting headlines with his social media antics, but reached a new level of controversy when he posted the clip on Wednesday.



He did so as part of an ongoing row over his bid to buy back his masters from company executives at Sony and Universal so he can officially own his recordings.



But the move didn't go down too well with bosses at Twitter, who banned the star from using the site for 12 hours following the sharing of the video.



Kanye used his pal Rick Fox to announce the ban, with the sportsman-turned-actor tweeting: "My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of Twitter for 12 hours."



However, sources told TMZ.com that it wasn't the urinating video which led to the ban, but Kanye's decision to share the contact information for Forbes editor and chief content officer Randall Lane.



In the contact listing, which listed Lane as "Randall Forbes", Kanye shared the businessman's phone number, as he called him a "white supremacist".



"The platform removed Kanye's Forbes Tweet because it revealed private information and Ye's account has since been temporarily locked," Twitter sources told TMZ.



It's the latest in a run of bizarre actions, which began in early July, when Kanye announced he would be running in the U.S. Presidential elections in November.



He also revealed at a political rally that he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their firstborn daughter North, and then attacked Kim and her mother Kris in a Twitter rant.



Kim has since explained her husband's comments came during a bipolar episode.