Thomas Rhett & Carrie Underwood share Entertainer of the Year honour at ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs were the big winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.



Rhett and Underwood were both named Entertainer of the Year at the close of the event on Wednesday, which featured a mix of live, virtual and pre-taped segments, and was hosted by Keith Urban and staged at venues throughout Nashville, Tennessee.



Rhett's prize was his second - he also picked up the Video of the Year gong at a pre-ceremony prizegiving at the beginning of the week.



Combs also doubled up with the honours for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get, and Old Dominion also scored a couple of prizes, landing the Group of the Year and Song of the Year awards, while Maren Morris had a big night out, performing for the first time as a new mum and picking up the Female Artist of the Year trophy.



There were also huge wins at the ceremony for Blake Shelton (Single of the Year) and Dan + Shay (Duo of the Year).



Miranda Lambert grabbed the Music Event of the Year prize for her cover of Elvin Bishop's Fooled Around and Fell in Love, featuring tourmates Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, and Elle King earlier this week.



Hillary Lindsey was also honoured with her first Songwriter of the Year award.



Meanwhile, Tenille Townes and Riley Green learned they were the New Artist of the Year winners last month when Urban surprised them both with Zoom calls.



The 2020 ceremony kicked off with the five Entertainer of the Year nominees, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett, performing a medley of hits, and Taylor Swift also performed her track Betty at the ceremony.



The full list of 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards winners is:



Entertainer of the Year - Thomas Rhett & Carrie Underwood



Male Artist of the Year - Luke Combs



Female Artist of the Year - Maren Morris



Duo of the Year - Dan + Shay



Group of the Year - Old Dominion



New Female Artist of the Year - Tenille Townes



New Male Artist of the Year - Riley Green



Album of the Year - What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs



Single of the Year - God’s Country by Blake Shelton



Video of the Year - Remember You Young by Thomas Rhett



Song of the Year - One Man Band by Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi)



Music Event of the Year - Fooled Around and Fell in Love by Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King



Songwriter of the Year - Hillary Lindsey