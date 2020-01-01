NEWS Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers Newsdesk Share with :





Lizzo has sent Cardi B flowers after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker initiated a divorce from her husband Offset this week.



The rapper filed a petition to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday and a day later, she shared a video of her supportive and thoughtful gift from Lizzo on Instagram.



"Isn't Lizzo the nicest person in the world?" Cardi said as she showed off the flowers.



"Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a** person. I just love her so much," she added.



In the accompanying card, Lizzo reeled off her pal's accomplishments, writing: "Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer - know you are loved and are love."



Lizzo signed off by indicating the flowers were not the only gift Cardi could expect, hinting: "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"



Lizzo and Cardi have a strong friendship, with Cardi recently lamenting that the Truth Hurts star couldn't appear in her video for her controversial track, WAP.



She told New York City's WQHT Hot 97 radio station she had planned for Lizzo to feature in the eye-popping footage but the Truth Hurts hitmaker was unable to attend the shoot.



“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town," Cardi recalled.



"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she gushed.