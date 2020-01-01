Chloe and Halle Bailey both had crushes on Black Panther stars

Sibling popstars Chloe and Halle Bailey have illustrated their close bond, to the extent that even their crushes have something in common.

The Chloe x Halle singers were quizzed on how well they know each other for an interview in the new issue of The Face.

When asked about their celebrity crushes the sisters both picked stars from the same movie, Black Panther.

Chloe answered: "Can I say it? So, when Black Panther came out, Halle wanted Chadwick Boseman and I wanted Michael B Jordan."

Chloe has even met her crush and posed with the Creed star for a group picture at the 2020 CAA NAACP Image Awards After Party in February.

During the interview, the pair also dished on each other's favourite item of clothing and foods.

22-year-old Halle praised Chloe's "very amazing body" when she wears a particular pair of jeans, and her "amazing a**, which I wish I had."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Chloe shared that her sister has: "been eating vegan mac and cheese. She made pasta the other day...I feel like she's in a noodle mood."

Halle agreed, adding: "Yeah, I'm just really into carbs right now."

The sisters were discovered and mentored by Beyonce, who later signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.