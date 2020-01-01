NEWS Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media' Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained Black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media".



Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, with more than 60 women accusing him of predatory behaviour, while Kelly is facing 18 charges related to alleged sex crimes, including child pornography and kidnapping.



Kelly's alleged predatory behaviour with young women was detailed in the series Surviving R. Kelly, while two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, alleged that Jackson, who died of a drug-related cardiac arrest in 2009, abused them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland.



Citing the disgraced trio as victims of the media, Kanye tweeted, before deleting, on Wednesday: "Michael Jackson Bill Cosby aaaaand wait for it ... R Kelly had documentaries made or were taken down by white media ... there has never been a black media company that would take down a white celebrity.



"People say it's enough and I got my point across ... the point isn't across until we cross the point.

"We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy ... then they killed him."



In his Twitter tirade, the star also claimed people "sat back and watched" when Nick Cannon was "cancelled" over antisemitic remarks that resulted in his firing by ViacomCBS chiefs. Nick has subsequently apologised for his remarks.



At the start of his rant, Kanye claimed he was speaking out as his wealth meant he could not be silenced.



"I am the only person who can speak on this because I made multi billions outside of music no musicians make billions inside of music...I'm going to change this," he wrote. "I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can't be muted or cancelled so I'm going to say everything as always."



The Gold Digger hitmaker's posts follow tweets on Monday calling himself, "the new Moses". He has been previously treated for bipolar disorder - with his wife, Kim Kardashian, asking for understanding due to the condition when he launched a bizarre presidential run in July.