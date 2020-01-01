Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels

Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night, telling fans he won't drop any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

The 43-year-old rapper, who is also running for U.S. president in the upcoming November election, started his storm of tweets by stating: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me."

He continued: "I'm not industry bro ... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter.

"I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own. Let's stop killing each other ... let's show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom ... let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk."

Kanye then tweeted he is the "2nd richest black man in America" and ranted that he needs all of his people with him "for us to get free", before deciding to delete it.

"I deleted that tweet about riches... the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God ... let's rise up... let's communicate," he posted instead.

The father-of-four also tweeted that he wants Drake and J. Cole to apologise to him, and wants to arrange a meeting with JAY-Z.

"I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony. I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I'm putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I'm the new Moses," he wrote.

Concluding his rant, the Stronger star told fans that they need to evolve and use government money to buy land and property, before adding: "My kids gonna own my masters."