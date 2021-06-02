NEWS Justin Bieber is set to release his new single, ‘Holy', on Friday Newsdesk Share with :





The pop superstar has sent fans to the website jbsoon.com, via Twitter, and upon clicking the link, fans were able to pre-save the track.



On the post on the micro-blogging site, the musician simply teased that there are just "four days" to go until the song arrives.



The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker also shared a snap from the set of the music video for the single, for which he has teamed up with the director behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial promo for 'WAP', Colin Tilley.

The photo sees Bieber and the filmmaker sitting on director's chairs, with the singer covered in mud.



'Holy' is the first song from the 26-year-old star since his album 'Changes', which was released in February.



And his manager Scooter Braun has teased it's "a new era" for his client.



He commented underneath the image: “New era. Friday.”



Justin also teamed up with Ariana Grande on the duet 'Stuck With U' in May.



Meanwhile, Bieber is set to head out on his 'Changes Tour' in 2021.



The 'Yummy' hitmaker was forced to postpone his entire international tour in support of his fifth studio album before its May 14 start date this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he'll instead be heading out on the road next year.



In a statement, he said: "I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour. We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."



The Grammy-winner will begin his world tour - which will be his first in four years - on June 2, 2021 at San Diego's Pechanga Arena.