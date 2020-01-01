NEWS Britney Spears argues potential co-conservator is 'uniquely unsuited' for the job Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears has argued that Andrew Wallet, the former co-conservator of her estate, is "uniquely unsuited" for the job.



Wallet served as co-conservator from 2008 to 2019, and was paid nearly $500,000 (£385,735) a year in the role, according to Britney - as well as being given a $100,000 (£77,065) payout when he quit the position in March 2019.

Britney's dad Jamie Spears is now attempting to bring Wallet back on board, but the Toxic star is fighting his re-hiring, insisting that she can no longer afford him.



According to court documents filed on Monday, Britney explains that she is finished with performing, at least for the time being, and therefore has to make "difficult budgetary choices going forward". She says that Jamie, with whom she has a troubled relationship, is ignoring her financial situation by trying to bring Wallet back on board - and argues that Wallet is "uniquely unsuited" to the position because he's far too expensive.



Following Britney's filing of the documents, Jamie hit back, claiming that her objections to the re-appointment of Wallet as co-conservator are "full of factual misstatements".



He's asking a court to hold a hearing to weigh up the facts.



The Stronger hitmaker has been fighting to end her dad's role as sole conservator of her estate for months. The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 after Britney's much-publicised breakdown.