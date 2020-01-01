NEWS Lady Gaga in talks for X-Men's White Queen Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga is reportedly circling a new X-Men character for an upcoming Marvel blockbuster.



The pop superstar, who showed off her acting skills in A Star is Born, is in talks to play Emma Frost, aka the White Queen, according to We Got This Covered. In the popular comic book series, the character evolves from an X-Men enemy to an integral member of the group, and is admired for her telepathic skills and dry wit.



Frost was previously played by January Jones in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, but fans criticised the portrayal, insisting Jones' character was not true to the character from the comics.



If she signs on, Gaga - who has previously revealed her "greatest dream is to be an actor" - might not be the only singer suiting up for the new X-Men movie. Janelle Monae recently expressed an interest in playing Storm, a mutant character previously portrayed by Halle Berry.



"A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice," she told Empire.