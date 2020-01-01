Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral

Demi Lovato was quick to hit back after unearthed tweets apparently sent from her fiance Max Ehrich's account called Selena Gomez "prettier" and a better singer.

The tweets from 2015 made the rounds on social media over the weekend, with one reading: "Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute together (sic) but boy if you think demi is prettier...you're WRONG!"

Another added: "There's a female singer that screams so much, that's why my girl S is better than you know who," alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Sharing screenshots of the tweets on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Demi labelled them "fake", as she wrote: "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."

Going on to reference the tragic death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of cops, Demi continued: "Secondly, don't y'all have more important s**t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.

"So while on one hand I understand have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are - but on the other hand, if you're aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."

Demi's comments come after she admitted in an interview earlier this year that she and Selena are "not friends" anymore.

The 28-year-old singer announced her engagement to actor Max in July.