Doves racing towards third Number 1 album with 'The Universal Want'

Doves are sprinting towards their third Number 1 album with comeback album The Universal Want.



Outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, the Manchester alt-rock band are comfortably ahead at the midweek point, leading on both physical and digital download sales. The Universal Want is the band’s first studio album in 11 years – the group went on hiatus in 2010, returning for a series of shows in 2019 before announcing their fifth studio album.



To date the band have five Top 20 albums, including two Number 1s with The Last Broadcast (2002) and Some Cities (2005). Their previous studio album Kingdom of Rust (2009) debuted at Number 2.



It’s shaping up to be a Mancunian takeover on this week’s Official Albums Chart as Manchester art-rockers Everything Everything come in at Number 2 on today’s update with Re-Animator. If they can stay on course, it will be career-peak for the indie rock four-piece who have so far earned three Top 10 albums including two Number 5 peaks with Arc (2013) and A Fever Dream (2017).



Rock provocateur Marilyn Manson returns with We Are Chaos, his 11th studio album. It lands at Number 3 on today’s Official Chart Update and could see Marilyn secure his sixth Top 10 album.



The Flaming Lips are set to debut at Number 5 with their 16th studio album, American Head – potentially their highest charting album to date – while Roachford starts at Number 8 with Twice In A Lifetime, which will be the singer-songwriter’s first Top 20 album in 23 years if it stays on course.



Elsewhere in the Official Albums Chart Update, a demos collection of PJ Harvey’s 1995 album To Bring You My Love is at Number 15, while the original re-enters midweek at Number 30; singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega could earn her seventh Top 40 collection with live album, An Evening of New York Songs and Stories, poised to debut at 21.



Finally, American rapper and singer YoungBoy Never Broke Again could land his first UK Top 40 with second studio album Top, which currently sits at Number 37.