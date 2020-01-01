NEWS Lil Nas X appears to share partial tracklist for debut album Newsdesk Share with :





Over the weekend, the 'Old Town Road' rapper posted a piece of paper on his Instagram Stories with the song titles 'Call Me By Your Name', 'One Of Me', 'Titanic', and 'Don't Want It' visible and others covered up with white correction fluid.



Just last week, the viral star had tweeted that he's “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out (sic)".



In July, Nas X shared a snippet of 'Call Me By Your Name', as he captioned the video of himself lip-syncing along to the tune just that.



He simply wrote: "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME", and added the telephone and love heart exclamation mark emojis.

The 21-year-old star - who came out in July 2019 - talks about a boy he's talking to for the first time on the song.



And he also pays homage to the blockbuster 'Call Me By Your Name', in which Timothee Chalamet's character Elio falls in love with Armie Hammer's American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family's home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.



Prior to then, Nas X teased fans that his debut album is almost complete and announced he's working on a mixtape, plus he asked his followers to get involved with the latter release by sending him their beats via email.



He tweeted: "ALBUM'S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!



ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM ! (sic)"



The mixtape and album will follow his debut EP, 7', which featured his Bill Ray Cyrus remix of 'Old Town Road' and fan-favourites 'Panni' and Rodeo.



Meanwhile, Nas X recently denied running a Nicki Minaj fan account because he didn't want people to know he was gay.



After he rose to fame with 'Old Town Road' in 2019, it was widely speculated that Nas X was the owner of a Nicki fan account called @nasmaraj and he finally confirmed it.



After he reached out to Nicki about collaborating on a song, by writing "i have this song i want u on and was wondering..." a fan asked him why he had never owned up to running a fan account for the singer.



And the rapper - who previously admitted that he used to pray being gay was "just a phase" - replied: "i didn't want people to know i was gay tbh."



When someone argued that being a Nicki fan doesn't make you gay, he replied: "it don't but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet. (sic)"