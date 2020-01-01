Kelis welcomes daughter with husband Mike Mora

Kelis is a mother again after welcoming a baby girl with husband Mike Mora.

The 41-year-old hitmaker announced the news in a video on Instagram on Saturday, telling fans she's "been kind of MIA... for a really good reason cause I just had my baby".

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about," she shared.

Kelis went on to share that she welcomed her daughter “a week ago," gushing: “I had a girl by the way, so I’m very excited about that, it’s my first girl."

The Trick Me star later shared a picture holding her newborn daughter’s hand, along with the caption, “She’s just the sweetest little thing.”

The new arrival is the second child for Kelis and Mike - they also share four-year-old son Shepherd. Kelis is also mum to 11-year-old son Knight with ex-husband Nas.

Kelis is already planning a regime to help her get back into shape following the pregnancy, but will be waiting for a few weeks until her body is ready to exercise.

"I can't work out for the next six weeks and I don't want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans, with just food, no exercise, and with just food," she said.

"Next week I want to start with the self-care, getting my skin back and just everything back into it's tight supple that we want it to be always."