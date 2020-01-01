NEWS Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.



The pop superstar will return to her country roots to perform the track Betty from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee for the 55th annual ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live on U.S. TV on Wednesday. Taylor has taken home nine prizes at previous ACM ceremonies, including the Entertainer of the Year honour twice



The Opry will be one of three venues hosting artists for the prizegiving event, which will also feature sets from Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Florida Georgia Line, among many others.



The Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium are the other two locations to be used for the awards show, which Keith Urban will be hosting.



Swift's Betty track is named after pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter, who was born last year.



Prior to Folklore's release this summer, the Hollywood stars had never revealed the name of their third child.