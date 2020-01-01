Demi Lovato: 'Lockdown can make or break a relationship'

Demi Lovato has expressed confidence in her relationship with fiance Max Ehrich because the pair survived lockdown together after just one week of dating.

The Skyscraper singer, who recently celebrated six months with her man, told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 that 2020 was supposed to be her comeback year - but her plans were thrown off course by COVID-19.

However, it hasn't been all bad news for the star, who found love with the former The Young and the Restless actor just one week before lockdown began.

Demi reflected: "I was set to have my comeback this year after, you know, being out of the spotlight for a while. And, things didn't really go according to plan, but like I said, everything is about timing allowed."

She mused: "God, it allowed my fiance to come into my life," adding: "We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend."

Demi contemplated that because of their extra bonding, the couple's relationship "accelerated" on a level that: "you can't really explain to people."

Explaining that self-isolating together "either makes or breaks" the deal, she gave thanks for how her year has transpired.

"I'm really, really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessing every day," she said.

The singer got engaged to her man in July, after going public with their relationship back in March.