NEWS 24kGoldn challenging Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion for Number 1 with Mood ft. Iann Dior Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



US rapper 24kGoldn is challenging Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP for Number 1 with viral hit Mood ft. Iann Dior.

The track has been steadily ascending the Official Singles Chart for four weeks, and is currently just 700 chart sales behind the reigning Number 1. If Mood can overtake by Friday's final chart it will be both artists' first UK chart topper.



Looking For Me by Paul Woolford & Diplo, ft. Kareen Lomax is edging closer to the Top 5, rising 2 places to Number 6 after 48 hours.



Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing is up four to Number 7, meaning if it stays on course it will be Jason’s 15th Top 10 hit. His previous single Savage Love with Jawsh 685 spent three weeks at Number 1 earlier in the year.



Set to be the highest new entry of the week, S1mba’s Loose ft. KSI is at Number 9. Rising star S1mba first broke onto the chart earlier this year with his hugely successful hit Rover ft. DTG which peaked at Number 3 in May.

If Loose stays on track, rapper KSI should see himself land two Top 10 singles on this Friday’s chart, with Nathan Dawe collaboration Lighter currently holding at Number 4.



Finally, Giants by Dermot Kennedy has lifted 2 places to Number 20, and is poised to become his second Top 20 song if it stays on its current trajectory.



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.