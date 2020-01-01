Mary J. Blige learned to 'be her own best friend' during lockdown

Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself" after spending so much time alone during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress told Health magazine that spending time in self-isolation proved to be a blessing in disguise.

"I have grown deeper in love with myself," she confided, reflecting: "I really appreciate this rest and this silence, so that I can hear more clearly what’s going on."

She explained: "When you’re by yourself, you’re either going to be your own best friend and be honest and real with yourself, or you’re going to be your own worst enemy and deceive yourself. It’s been so clear to me that I am my best friend."

Blige, who has overcome addiction and went through a bitter public divorce from ex Kendu Isaacs in 2018, told the publication that: "Self-love is the hardest thing to feel... Until you get satisfied with who you are, other people won’t ever be satisfied. That’s the growing process."

She summarised: "That’s learning how to love and hug yourself and say, 'You know what? I love you, Mary. I love you, Beautiful. I love you, Gorgeous. I love you, Smart Woman. I love you, Talented Woman.' That’s a practice I do every single day."