Celeste's 'Stop This Flame' the new theme song for Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports and Polydor Records have announced that award-winning UK soul star Celeste’s rousing single ‘Stop This Flame’ is to be the soundtrack of Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League this season.Released at the top of the year, the uplifting, piano-driven track will be heard on the title sequence as well as leading in to advertising breaks starting with the Friday Night Football: Season Preview on Friday September 11. Coverage gets underway at 6pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.In addition to Friday Night Football, the song will also be heard on the Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and a range of replay and highlights programming, bringing an upbeat start to the football watching experience.“In essence, 'Stop This Flame' is a song about seeing it through to the end,” Celeste revealed upon release. “Whether it’s about not letting go of love, not letting go of a dream or stridently coming through some form of adversity. The song has always evoked those feelings within me.”Celeste has been widely lauded for her spellbinding voice and poignant songwriting and this year has seen her star continue to soar. The Brighton-raised singer songwriter scooped the prestigious double, winning both the BBC Sound of 2020 and the BRIT Awards Rising Star and has much more planned for 2020.Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football said: “We’re delighted to have Celeste’s ‘Stop This Flame’ feature as our title music across our Premier League coverage this season. The start of the football season is all about hopes and dreams for millions of supporters up and down the country, and this track brilliantly portrays those feelings. We can’t wait for the Sky Sports Premier League titles to roll for the first time this season on Friday.”Sky Sports is the home of Premier League this season with more live matches than anywhere else. Coverage across the opening weekend is as follows:Friday 11th Sept – Friday Night Football: Season Preview (18.00 Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)Saturday 12th Sept – Liverpool v Leeds United, West Ham United v Newcastle United (17.00 Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)Sunday 13th Sept – West Brom v Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (13.00 Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)Monday 14th Sept – Sheffield United v Wolves, Brighton v Chelsea (17.00 Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)In addition to live matches match highlights, clips and plenty more news and content can be found on the Sky Sports App, YouTube page, digital and social media channels.