Rihanna promises her new album will be 'worth the wait'

The 'Work' hitmaker hasn't released an LP since 'Anti' in 2016 but she insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.



She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.



"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."



The 32-year-old singer has also found success as an actress and with her cosmetics range Fenty Beauty but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.



She told new! magazine: "For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it."



The 'Ocean's 8' star is keen to do more acting, too.



She said: "I'm still relatively new to acting but already I've got to work with acting royalty like Sandra Bullock. If I get the right offer then I would love to do more, for sure."



And while Rihanna is a big fan of reality TV, she doesn't think she'd ever have the time to get involved and be a judge on a show such as 'The X Factor' or 'The Voice'.



She said: "I love to watch reality TV. As for being a judge, it's not something I'm thinking about right now as it's such a big commitment, but never say never."