Stevie Nicks gives Miley Cyrus permission to 'borrow' from her 'anytime'

Miley Cyrus has confessed she is still in awe after receiving permission to "borrow" musical ideas from Stevie Nicks whenever she wants.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker sampled Nicks' 1981 solo song Edge of Seventeen in her new single Midnight Sky and revealed she reached out to the Fleetwood Mac star to seek her approval - and got a lot more than she bargained for with the rock icon's reply.

"I sent her the song and I said, 'I have an alternate melody, if you don't want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you've inspired me,'" Miley recalled during an appearance on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nicks responded: "You can borrow from me anytime."

The pop singer has previously saluted Fleetwood Mac at the 2018 MusiCares' Person of the Year ceremony, where she performed a cover of their classic hit Landslide. Miley said she is grateful to count Nicks as one of her mentors, alongside her godmother, country music queen Dolly Parton, and Joan Jett.

"They are so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists coming up, and they offer their mentorship," Miley marvelled.

"It's just been really incredibly important in my career, having someone like her (Nicks) to look up to," she acknowledged, adding: "You know, like everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks but having that direct relationship has been just, you know, kind of life changing."