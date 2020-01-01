Ice-T's wife Coco Austin shuts down separation rumours

Coco Austin has dismissed speculation that she and her husband Ice-T have parted ways.

The model, 41, confirmed she and the rapper/actor, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, are still together and very much in love after sharing a new photo of herself and her mum on Instagram.

"Have you officially moved to Arizona and left your husband?" one social media user asked in the comments section, adding, "I don't see you or your daughter with him anymore."

Coco responded that the Colors hitmaker "made it out" there with them too, but he "doesn't like taking pics."

The reality star, who married the rapper-turned-actor in 2005, revealed they didn't mean to stay in Arizona for four months, but his show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit "stopped filming all this time" due to the pandemic and will be resuming shortly.

The mother-of-one explained to another follower she wanted to set the record straight about their relationship so people "don't misconstrue things". Her latest post comes after Coco and Ice-T returned home to New Jersey and she shared a snap of the dad holding their four-year-old daughter Chanel's hand.

Meanwhile, Coco also gave an update on her father, Steve Austin, after it was revealed he was back at home following his coronavirus battle. As of now, he is "still (on an) oxygen machine, but at least out of the hospital".