NEWS Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hold top spot with WAP Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have claimed a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with viral anthem WAP.



WAP finishes with 62,000 chart sales, including 8.1 million streams to earn a comfortable lead of 12,000 chart sales.



Landing in at Number 2 this week for a career-best placing is US rapper 24kGoldn, who moves up two places with Mood ft. Iann Dior; British rapper Headie One also reaches a new career peak as Ain’t It Different ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy lifts two to Number 3.



Meanwhile, gaining their first-ever entry into the Top 10 this week is English DJ Paul Woolford, whose collaboration with Diplo, Looking For Me ft. Kareen Lomax, ascends to Number 8.



Miley Cyrus makes a triumphant return to the Top 10 this week as Midnight Sky rises seven to Number 10. The 80s-inspired power ballad is her fifth career Top 10 placing, and her first solo Top 10 single since Wrecking Ball hit Number 1 in 2013.



Elsewhere in the Top 20, Tate McRae’s You Broke Me First (13) jumps nine places, her first Top 20 hit; Clean Bandit, Mabel and 24K Goldn rise six places with Tick Tock (14); Little Mix’s Holiday (15) lifts three to a new peak.



Rising US pop star Conan Gray scores his first Top 20 single as Heather climbs six spots to Number 17; also making a Top 20 debut are PS1 and Alex Hosking, as Fake Friends vaults eight places to Number 19.



DJ Khaled’s Popstar ft. Drake is the week’s highest climber, soaring 51 places to Number 20 following the release of the track’s music video starring Justin Bieber. Giants by Dermot Kennedy flies 30 places to 22, the Irish star’s third UK Top 40 hit.



This week’s highest new entry comes from Sigala & James Arthur with Lasting Lover at Number 27 – Sigala’s 11th Top 40 hit and James’ 12th. Viral track Lemonade by Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV flies 22 places to 36.



Finally, Bring Me The Horizon & Yungblud debut at Number 37 with their new collaboration Obey – Doncaster musician Yungblud’s first ever Top 40 single.