NEWS The Rolling Stones break chart record as they pip Declan McKenna to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Rolling Stones clinch this week’s Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart at the final hour with Goats Head Soup, following an extremely close battle with midweek leader Declan McKenna.



Finishing the week just over 800 sales ahead and leading on physical copies, this is the second occasion that Goats Head Soup has landed the Number 1 spot – it originally debuted at the top of the charts on its release in 1973.



In landing a Number 1 today, the Official Charts Company can confirm that The Rolling Stones set a new record, becoming the first band in Official Chart history to score a Number 1 album across six different decades.



The Rolling Stones now have 13 Number 1 albums, putting them equal with Elvis and Robbie Williams – only The Beatles have achieved more Number 1 albums in the UK (15). View where all The Rolling Stones’ hit singles and albums charted.



Landing at Number 2 this week – though not without a fight – Declan McKenna scores a personal best, Zeros becomes his highest charting album yet and snags the title of the UK’s most downloaded album of the week. His debut album, 2017’s What Do You Think About The Car? went to Number 11 on its release.



The 21-year-old also proves the most popular record of the week in UK independent record shops, claiming Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart.



Elsewhere in the Top 20, R&B legend Billy Ocean enters at Number 14 with One World – his eighth Top 20 collection. This is Billy’s first album of new music in seven years, since 2013’s Here You Are.



English synth-pop duo Hurts debut at Number 21 with their fifth studio album Faith, while US rapper and singer Big Sean lands at Number 24 with Detroit 2 – his third Top 40 collection.



Finally, 6ix9ine debuts at Number 27 with his second studio album Tattletales.