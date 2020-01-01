Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey is disappointed that Tina Fey didn't use her classic holiday tune All I Want for Christmas is You in her teen comedy Mean Girls.

A devoted fan of the 2004 film, the singer sat down with writer and star Fey for a recent episode of Billboard's Quizzed video series, and during the virtual conversation, the pair discussed the sequence in which Lindsay Lohan and her castmates perform a sultry festive dance routine to Jingle Bell Rock, and Carey let it be known that she wished her 1994 Christmas classic had been used instead.

"We're gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we'll consider it legally binding," Fey joked. "Just laugh and it'll be legally binding."

Carey also showed off her 'M' necklace, which was inspired by the 'R' accessory worn by Rachel McAdams' character Regina George in the movie.

"Could you tell by anything that I'm wearing that I might have seen the movie once or twice?" Mariah asked Fey. "When the movie was first released, I watched it literally every night. And then recently, my daughter, who's technically too young, she's obsessed with it."