Kelly Clarkson reflecting on past relationships on 'therapeutic' new album

Newly-single Kelly Clarkson plans to get "personal" on her new album.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker, who recently split from husband Brandon Blackstock, revealed in a preview of this week's episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist that it's been "therapeutic" to revisit past situations while creating the album.

"This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," Clarkson shared. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now."

"It's been very therapeutic for me," she added. "It's very honest."

The singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share two children together - six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington.

Despite a number of the tracks being about their parents' failed relationship, Clarkson added that one song off her upcoming album has her kids' stamp of approval.

"There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird,'" she expressed. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."

Although River and Remy like the song, they don't know what it's about, as Clarkson explained: "They're four and six, and so, that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is."

A release date for the new album has yet to be confirmed.